NorthLakes Community Clinic is now providing free Covid-19 information to everyone in the Northland.
“This resource is our way of getting additional information about Covid-19 into the communities we serve to do our part to flatten the curve,” Reba Rice, CEO of the clinic, said in a release. “This is not a crisis line or a replacement for 911 or the United Way hotline at 211, but instead a service that will complement existing resources.”
To access the service, residents are asked to visit https://northlakesclinic.org/covid-19-community-resource/ and fill out an online form so that the clinic can get requests to the appropriate sources of information.
The form requests some basic information such as name, location, best time and way to contact someone, and then an opportunity for folks to specify what they need assistance with. Some examples of things NLCC can help with include:
● How to get what you need while practicing social distancing
● Connect to a behavioral health therapist for some tips on managing anxiety, stress or other factors that are a result of the pandemic
● Guidance on staying well, overall self-care and wellness tips during social isolation
● Finding access to food for children during COVID-19 school closures
● How to navigate insurance coverage with a job loss due to COVID-19
● Hand-washing and other hygiene
● Helping to identify resources for people in unsafe living conditions
● Connect to primary care at NorthLakes Community Clinic
Requests will be reviewed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and then funneled to the appropriate staff person to respond. Depending on the nature of the request, it could take anywhere from a few hours to a day or two to respond. There is a team of community health workers, behavioral health therapists, patient service representatives, patient financial advocates and certified application counselors who will be responding. This resource is temporary and in direct response to Covid-19. Again, this is a community resource and should not replace your relationship with your healthcare provider or existing community tools.
Those without access to a computer but who would like assistance are asked to call any of the clinics and staff will do its best to assist in filling the request over the phone.
Information provided by NorthLakes Community Clinics.
