Curbside testing for coronavirus will be available later this week for Ashland’s NorthLakes Clinic patients who need it, Chief Executive Officer Reba Rice said.
“We are now testing for COVID-19, she said. “We will be up and running in five of our sites sometime this week for drive-through testing.”
Rice said drive-through testing allows a patient to be tested in the parking lot of the NorthLakes facility rather than having to go into the building.
“So they don’t have to become exposed to other possible viruses or sickness or infected people,” she said.
The test itself is quite simple, involving a simple nasal swab. The sophisticated stuff happens at the labs where the swabs are sent for DNA analysis. Rice said the samples for low-risk patients are sent to one lab, which can get results back in three or four days, while high- to medium-risk swabs are sent to a second lab that can turn the results around in two days.
Rice said Ashland County has been very restrictive about who was allowed to be tested, but some of those restrictions have been lifted as more test kits have become available.
“We will be doing more testing; we will do as many as we can,” she said.
That doesn’t mean that just anyone who is worried about coronavirus can be tested. Rice said there was a protocol that identified those who would be given the test, but doctors now can determine who gets tested.
“It’s much less restrictive than it was before,” she said.
Patients now being tested at NorthLakes are people who have been out of state to a COVID-19 hotspot such as California, New York or Washington state and felt ill after returning to the Bay Area.
“In particular, we are interested in people in high-risk groups, and people who have been exposed to people with positive COVID-19 tests,” she said. “We are just following the CDC guidelines for testing.”
As of Monday fewer than two-dozen tests had been performed at the NorthLakes site.
“It hasn’t been a ton, because they haven’t been available until very recently.”
Still, Rice said NorthLakes has been fortunate to get the tests, as many community clinics haven’t yet received them.
Meanwhile, the clinic is working in other areas to prepare for the arrival of coronavirus.
“We are scrambling because the situation is very fluid and the situation is changing on an hourly basis,” she said. “We are trying to balance being available for our patients for both urgent and emergency care while also trying also not to lose sight of services like dental, occupational and speech therapy where people wait for months and months to get into services.”
Rice said the clinic’s plans include delaying non-emergency dental care until after the coronavirus situation settled down. Emergency dental services will remain available.
“It’s hard to live with a lot of pain,” she said.
Rice said the clinic had not made decisions about what services to suspend pending the end of the coronavirus pandemic. She said the clinic would follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease control in making those decisions.
“We have not suspended any services as of yet,’ she said.
Another problem the clinic is grappling with is a shortage of protective clothing for employees.
“We don’t know when things are going to run out,” Rice said. “We have still been able to acquire inventory and we have had enough inventory so that we are still in OK shape. Some of our colleagues are completely out of personal protective equipment and we feel very fortunate that we are not quite there yet.”
