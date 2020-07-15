NorthLakes Community Clinic will hold a health-oriented bingo game this summer.
During a typical summer, NorthLakes staff would be out in the community, marching in parades, attending picnics, hosting open houses and volunteering. But with those activities cancelled, the clinic is creating a game to act as a substitute so staff can connect with patients and communities, encourage wellness and have some fun.
NorthLakes’ bingo cards are available online at https://nlccwi.org/northlakes-news/bingo/
until Aug. 4. The cards follow a wellness theme. The boxes on our bingo cards include challenges such as: walked five days in a row, meditated or brushed and flossed. Once you get a bingo, return the card and you will be entered to win prizes.
The drawing will take place during National Health Center week, Aug. 9-15. Winners will be announced on the clinic’s Facebook page.
Cards can be completed online or mailed to NorthLakes Marketing, 719 Main St. E.,
Ashland, WI 54806.
Information provided by NorthLakes Community Clinic.
