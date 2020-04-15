NorthLakes Community Clinic was awarded a Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment grant intended to support health care and community agencies in the fight to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The $108,628 grant will support community health workers and communication staff to reach residents in northern Wisconsin with education, information and outreach services.
“Our community health workers are trained in working with patients and non-patients to address barriers to care,” NorthLakes CEO Reba Rice said in a statement. “During this pandemic, our team will continue to offer these services virtually, while also providing education around COVID-19 to help flatten the curve in northern Wisconsin.”
NorthLakes has 12 health workers providing virtual services throughout northern Wisconsin. As part of this grant, they will provide public health information and engage individuals in choosing healthy options and finding creative solutions rooted in mutual respect. Some examples of education they may provide include:
● How to get what you need while practicing social distancing
● Guidance on staying well, overall self-care, and wellness tips during social isolation
● Finding access to food for children during COVID-19 school closures
● Navigating insurance coverage with a job loss due to COVID-19
● Hand-washing and other hygiene
● Identifying resources and recommendations for people in unsafe living conditions
● Promoting access to primary care through telehealth and other virtual visit options
This information will be shared with the public health, tribal health departments and other partner agencies to distribute as well.
“We hope by utilizing our existing structure, we can help flatten the curve by assisting our community partners in their community education efforts,” Rice said. “We are extremely grateful to AHW for their commitment to supporting Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response.”
If you or someone you know could benefit from a virtual appointment with a community health worker, please call NorthLakes Community Clinic at 888.834.4551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.