The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is open for dispersed camping and campfires, although campfire restrictions remain in place on Langlade and Oconto county forest service land, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.
Forest Service employees are working to install boat docks at landings before the Memorial Day weekend. Boat landings, with the exception of some in closed campgrounds, trails and trailheads are open, according to a news release.
While some recreation areas are open, they will not be maintained, and associated facilities such as restrooms and garbage cans won’t be available. The forest service is working with trail partners to fix trail hazards and will be doing required maintenance only when working through the risks associated with additional fieldwork.
Recognizing that many Americans will head outdoors to visit their national forests and grasslands, the Forest Service’s priority remains on ensuring the safety of the public, employees and volunteers, the news release said.
Campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches will remain closed in the National Forest, and decisions to reopen sites will hinge on health and safety considerations as reflected by U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidance.
The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is canceling reservations at campgrounds through June 14. If circumstances change regarding the reopening of campgrounds before June 14, sites that can be reserved may be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information visit fs.usda.gov/CNNF.
