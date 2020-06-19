More than 650 people took advantage of free COVID-19 testing sites in Bayfield County recently.
According to the Wisconsin National Guard, which helped administer the free tests, 350 specimens were collected in Red Cliff on June 11, more than 100 were collected in Drummond on Wednesday and more than 200 were collected in Iron River on Thursday.
People who are tested will receive a phone call with the results from the Health Department or a state call center within three to seven days, according to the Wisconsin National Guard.
The National Guard is operating across Wisconsin to support local health departments and the state Department of Health Services increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
