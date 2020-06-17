Canthook lake

Canthook Lake in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Two Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest campgrounds in Bayfield and Ashland counties are among several slated to open Friday.

Birch Grove Recreation Area near Iron River and Beaver Lake Recreation Area 15 miles west of Mellen will open on a first-come, first-served basis, with reservations being honored at Beaver Lake starting Monday.

A full list of recreation areas opening Friday is available at fs.usda.gov/CNNF.

All additional campgrounds remain closed until further notice. Reservable sites will be canceled and refunded through June 30.

If circumstances change, and additional campgrounds are opened before June 30, reservable sites may be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

An order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group remains in effect until further notice.

