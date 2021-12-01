Memorial Medical Center in Ashland has resumed restrictions on visitors as the facility is nearing its capacity amid a new coronavirus surge across the state.
Both COVID-19-related an non-COVID patient numbers are increasing and their conditions are becoming more severe, MMC Public Relations Director Kevin Stranberg said.
Both emergency department and in-patient beds are in demand, he said.
“We are managing beds on an hourly basis,” Stranberg said. “We’re looking very closely bed transfers, discharges and admissions hour-by-hour.”
Ashland County health officials this week reported that the county continues to have high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, with 82 new cases and four hospitalizations recorded in the previous week. Bayfield County’s transmission rate was in the “critically high” category, with 88 confirmed and probable cases over the preceding week.
State health officials report that the majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people infected with the delta variant of COVID. Bayfield County said well over half its new cases are among unvaccinated patients, and 64% are among people under the age of 40.
Across Wisconsin, more than 1,400 people were hospitalized this week with COVID, 408 of them in intensive care units, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s up from about 250 people hospitalized across the state on July 1.
MMC joined other hospitals when the pandemic broke out in 2020 in forbidding visitors and shutting down elective procedures to limit patient and staff exposure to the virus.
MMC has not yet curtailed elective procedures, but the renewed visitor restrictions will help ensure that “we can provide great service to every patient,” Stranberg said.
Vulnerable adults and minors or patients with special circumstances approved by a medical team will be the only exceptions to the no-visitor rule. Patients being discharged after surgery or inpatient stays may have a support person with them only during the discharge process and when leaving the facility.
