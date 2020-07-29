Madeline Island followed Bayfield’s lead in requiring people to wear facemasks in public places and businesses when the La Pointe Town Board approved an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
The ordinance cites the fact that because visitors from all over the U.S., including states with high per capita rates of COVID-19, visit the island, the risk of spreading coronavirus remains high and wearing a facemask is one of the most effective ways to reduce person-to-person transmission.
People will be required to wear masks inside any commercial business or town office and in certain outdoor areas. Some people with health conditions, children younger than 5 and restaurant customers are among those who are exempt from the ordinance.
Violations of the ordinance will result in citations. It goes into effect for 60 days beginning Sunday.
This story will be updated.
