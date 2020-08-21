    

The Washburn-Chequamegon Bay PFLAG board is giving three Person of the Year awards to local high schools’ Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) advisors: Greta Blancarte of Ashland, Cathy Smith of Bayfield and Sarah Haughn of Washburn. These leaders will explain at their presentations how GSA’s functioned during school year and changes made for the coming year with the added challenge of social distancing.

 After hearing from these adults, Colin Hinson will discuss a student’s perspective on trans history.

This new school year comes with excitement and fear. Through these four speakers, listeners will be empowered to carry out PFLAG’s commitment to create a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued and affirmed. Video recording of the four speakers will be on pflagwashburn.org and Facebook after the event.

PFLAG was founded in 1973 with the simple act of a mother boldly and publicly supporting her gay son. PFLAG is the nation’s first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies.

The presentation will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washburn Elementary School Parking Lot, 411 W. Eighth St.

The audience will hear speakers while sitting in their cars and listening on FM 88.5. Radio transmission is low-frequency, on-site only.

Information provided by Washburn-Chequamegon Bay PFLAG.

