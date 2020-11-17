Monday’s announcement that a second coronavirus vaccine has proven up to 95% effective brought the United States a step closer to protecting residents from the disease that has killed more than 240,000 Americans and hospitalized millions.
And though we are likely still months away from distribution, local health officials are not wasting any time in preparing a system to get the vaccine to the public.
“We do anticipate there would be a tiered administration for the vaccine when it arrives to the different distribution points,” said Ashland County Health Officer Elizabeth Szot. “Tier one administration would be for the direct care providers, emergency responders, including emergency room nurses, doctors, certified nurse assistants, nurses in long-term care facilities, emergency medical service personnel would be the people who fall into tier one, along with designation for some people in the essential workforce.”
Once the tier one group has been vaccinated, distribution would move to tier two — those with the highest risk including older people with underlying medical conditions.
After that, distribution becomes less clear, Szot said.
However distribution is organized, health care organizations like NorthLakes Community Clinic and Memorial Medical Center will be part of that network.
“We definitely will be a distribution site in all of our medical clinics,” said NorthLakes Chief Executive Officer Reba Rice.
“The state is developing a plan; we will be a participant in that plan and are actively engaged in the task force that is just now starting,” she said.
Rice said the vaccine would be available to all regardless of their ability to pay. The federal government already has budgeted billions of dollars to buy vaccines at about $20-25 a dose to distribute for free. And it has millions of doses already amassed, protected in vaults guarded by armed soldiers, according to the general in charge of the operation to stockpile and distribute vaccine.
Memorial Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Karen Hansen said MMC also has applied to the state to be a vaccination provider.
“From what we have learned so far, we feel will be able to meet the requirements for storage of the vaccine,” she said.
That can be an issue. The first vaccine to have successful clinical trials, made by Pfizer, needs to be stored at temperatures of 112 degrees below zero over long terms, although storage in dry ice at about 109 below zero is adequate for shorter-term storage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, can be kept in a conventional freezer and for up to 30 days in a refrigerator.
Both require a series of two shots administered about two weeks apart,
Hansen said vaccine would be apportioned through state-run clearing houses to health providers like MMC.
“What we will be doing is setting up our internal process so we can get the greatest number of our employees vaccinated,” she said.
Szot said she anticipates that at least the initial supply would be very limited; tens of millions of health workers across the globe will be lined up waiting for those first doses.
“I am optimistic that we will be able to provide vaccine for at least our front line workers, our health care providers,” Szot said.
Rice said MMC will use distribution protocols already developed for other diseases.
“We are not concerned about our capacity to provide vaccine, certainly to our patients, which will be our priority. We have had a plan in place for the flu vaccine, a plan for SARS and H1N1 viruses. We feel very confident about our ability to handle that flow, even the surge of requests for the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.
An even bigger problem than storage of the vaccine may be getting everyone to take it. While many likely will be glad to line up for vaccinations, there will also be an anti-vaccine contingent who will refuse for religious and ideological reasons. Added to this are doubts about the safety of a vaccine that is being rushed into production. Polls by the Associated Press and USA Today indicate that perhaps half to two-thirds of people will not get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is available.
Hansen said many people might hold back at first to see how other people react to the vaccine.
“They will be waiting for more history with it,” she said.
Still, Hansen said MMC would have to work with partners to hold mass vaccination clinics once the vaccine becomes available for the public.
“It doesn’t have a real long shelf life; you want to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and because it is a two-step vaccination, it is necessary for people to come back for their second dose,” she said.
“We will be making sure that we are keeping really tight follow-up,” agreed Rice. “That can be a challenge, but we have a plan for how we do that. Our biggest hope is that we can stay healthy enough in our workforce through this winter until the vaccine becomes available for health care workers.”
Szot said vaccinating thousands of residents in the space of a few weeks or months would be a learning process for both those anxious to receive the treatment and those who have doubts.
“The best we can do is to provide them with the most current information that we have available,” she said. “This is a very new experience for everyone. Essentially everyone is watching the scientific process at work. Typically what everyone is seeing in the headlines right now is what happens behind the scenes — the experimentation, the learning process, and the trial and error of the scientific process. I can understand how that can cause a lot of doubt for some people, but it’s the scientific process at work and it’s in the spotlight for once.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.