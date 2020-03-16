The Daily Press will update this post continually with the latest local news about closures, postponements and other information related to the coronavirus epidemic.
3/16, noon update:
AARP suspends tax service
Due to Coronavirus Concerns the AARP Foundation tax-aide service is being suspended until further notice.
The program’s website, www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, is the best resource for information and changes in service availability. Tax-aide will continue to assess whether some or all sites can re-open during this tax season as regularly scheduled, or during a longer tax season if it is extended.
Information provided by AARP.
Essentia Health restricts visitors
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Essentia Health has made the difficult decision to restrict visitors at our hospitals. This is being done to protect patients and staff and prevent the spread of this virus.
No visitors are allowed, except in the following circumstances:
· Inpatients: Visitors only will be allowed based on compassionate-care needs. Family members are advised to call the hospital/unit before coming.
· Emergency department: One visitor for pediatric, vulnerable adult, trauma or other patient requiring communication to a health care team on their behalf.
· Pediatric patients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.
· Labor and delivery patients: One adult visitor will be allowed per patient.
· Neonatal intensive care unit: One parent is permitted to visit at a time.
All other visitors will be asked to leave the hospital. Additionally, no visitors who are ill will be allowed.
We encourage family and friends to use alternative methods of communication with patients, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype or other digital channels.
This policy goes into effect at noon Monday, March 16, and will continue indefinitely.
Information provided by Essentia Health.
Xcel Energy suspends disconnections
Xcel Energy said Monday it will not disconnect residential customers’ electric or natural gas service until further notice. This falls in line with the directive given on Friday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. This step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.
“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”
Information provided by Xcel Energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.