Monday, 3/23 9:30 a.m. update:
Partners in Recovery closes clubhouse
The Partners in Recovery on Friday ended all meetings at its Ashland clubhouse until health officials say it is safe for people to gather again.
The PIRC board said in a release that it was a difficult decision to close, knowing that many people in the area rely upon the clubhouse for meetings and for the fellowship that helps them stay clean and sober.
The PIRC is working on developing digital online meetings for local people in recovery and will announce those meetings on its Facebook page, Partners in Recovery-Chequamgon Bay.
Information provided by Partners in Recovery.
State updates gathering ban
The state has updated its ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, with some changes and clarifications:
• The ban treats bars and restaurants the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.
• Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.
• Laundromats may remain open.
• Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.
• All parts of the food delivery system, from farms to stores, may remain open.
• Cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.
• Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.
• All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.
• Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.
• Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close.
All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged.
Information provided by state Rep. Beth Meyers
DOC ends prison transfers
As of Monday, all admissions to state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections are suspended with exceptions for some essential transfers. The Department of Corrections takes the responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care seriously, and continues to work with the governor and other state and federal agencies on best practices to protect our staff and persons in our care. DOC will continue to review the necessity of this order, and will work with our county partners to discuss any potential modifications that may be necessary
Information provided by state Department of Corrections.
Bayfield County declares emergency
Bayfield County Board Chairman Dennis Pocernich has approved an emergency declaration authorizing necessary actions at the county level to be taken as the pandemic evolves. The full County Board will take action on the declaration March 31.
In an effort to protect both the public and employees, public access to most offices will be restricted until further notice. All offices will remain available to the public online and through phone, mail and email; however, most offices will be closed to in-person contact. Access to the court will be open through the west entry on East Sixth Street.
The Sheriff’s Office, district attorney and circuit court will remain open to the public. Phone, email and mail is the preferred means of contact.
Information provided by Bayfield County.
