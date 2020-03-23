3/23 3 p.m. update:
Madeline Island runs canceled
Organizers of the Madeline Island Marathon and Half Marathon said Monday they are canceling the May 16 events.
“We know many of you are hurting like we are, not just emotionally but financially, and while we have a “no-refund” policy, we want to do the best we can to help,” organizers wrote in a release.
“We are in a different position than many of our fellow running events. Like all races, we have up-front costs, but some of our major expenditures haven’t been made yet which allows us to bend our policy and present options. We are finalizing those options and will be sending another communication in the next couple of days.”
Organizers pledged the runs will return in 2021.
Information provided by Madeline Island Marathon.
DNR cancels deer meetings
The Department of Natural Resources is suspending in-person County Deer Advisory Council meetings planned for discussing this year's deer season antlerless permit recommendations and will instead use a call-in format. Meeting dates and times [PDF] have not changed, and meetings remain open to the public.
Between March 30 and April 9, each county will host a call-in meeting talking about harvest goals for 2020. Anyone interested in listening to their county's call can join the meeting by phone from the comfort of home.
The agenda for each county meeting will include the development of antlerless harvest goals and season framework recommendations for the 2020 deer season to achieve each county's deer population objective. Options under discussion include the antlerless deer harvest quota and various season framework options such as offering the holiday hunt or extended archery/crossbow seasons.
Presentations by DNR wildlife biologists normally given in-person at these meetings will be available on the DNR website by March 26. Meeting schedules and call-in numbers can also be found online. After meetings conclude, meeting summaries with preliminary recommendations will also be posted on the DNR website.
All council meetings are open to the public. Due to the facilitation limitations of call-in meetings, public comments will not be taken on the call. Instead, anyone wishing to provide feedback will be asked to do so using the online public input form available on the DNR website from April 16-29.
Each county in Wisconsin has a County A second round of meetings will take place in May, during which council members will review public comment and make final recommendations for the 2020 deer season. No meetings will be held in person for as long as the public health emergency lasts. The decision to host May's meetings in-person or by phone will be made closer to the date.
The DNR will review final County Deer Advisory Council recommendations following the May meetings and provide recommendations to the Natural Resources Board for approval in June. Questions about this updated process can be sent via email to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov.
Information provided by state Department of Natural Resources.
Monday, 3/23 9:30 a.m. update:
Partners in Recovery closes clubhouse
The Partners in Recovery on Friday ended all meetings at its Ashland clubhouse until health officials say it is safe for people to gather again.
The PIRC board said in a release that it was a difficult decision to close, knowing that many people in the area rely upon the clubhouse for meetings and for the fellowship that helps them stay clean and sober.
The PIRC is working on developing digital online meetings for local people in recovery and will announce those meetings on its Facebook page, Partners in Recovery-Chequamgon Bay.
Information provided by Partners in Recovery.
State updates gathering ban
The state has updated its ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, with some changes and clarifications:
• The ban treats bars and restaurants the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.
• Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.
• Laundromats may remain open.
• Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.
• All parts of the food delivery system, from farms to stores, may remain open.
• Cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.
• Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.
• All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.
• Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.
• Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close.
All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged.
Information provided by state Rep. Beth Meyers
DOC ends prison transfers
As of Monday, all admissions to state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections are suspended with exceptions for some essential transfers. The Department of Corrections takes the responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care seriously, and continues to work with the governor and other state and federal agencies on best practices to protect our staff and persons in our care. DOC will continue to review the necessity of this order, and will work with our county partners to discuss any potential modifications that may be necessary
Information provided by state Department of Corrections.
Bayfield County declares emergency
Bayfield County Board Chairman Dennis Pocernich has approved an emergency declaration authorizing necessary actions at the county level to be taken as the pandemic evolves. The full County Board will take action on the declaration March 31.
In an effort to protect both the public and employees, public access to most offices will be restricted until further notice. All offices will remain available to the public online and through phone, mail and email; however, most offices will be closed to in-person contact. Access to the court will be open through the west entry on East Sixth Street.
The Sheriff’s Office, district attorney and circuit court will remain open to the public. Phone, email and mail is the preferred means of contact.
Information provided by Bayfield County.
