The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada-U.S. border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Friday, March 20, 2020. New restrictions in effect at midnight Friday along Canada's shared border with the United States because of the coronavirus focus more on blocking tourists and bargain-hunters than on clearing the way for so-called "essential" travel such as truckers hauling freight, health professionals and others who live on one side and work on the other. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)