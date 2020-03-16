This is serious business, folks. People are dying, the economy is crashing and most everyone is a little confused, a little frightened and more than a little anxious.
It is in that environment that we and hundreds of other legitimate news organizations are trying to sort fact from fiction and give readers information they can count on.
Some of the “information” floating around out there would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous. In fact, we’re dealing with two epidemics in America right now — the coronavirus and the plague of misinformation populating social media.
No, COVID-19 wasn’t cooked up in a lab by China, the American government or Barack Obama. It isn’t being spread by chemtrails. You can’t catch it from Chinese food, and it can’t be cured by eating garlic, spraying your throat with silver solutions or any of the other crap being peddled by Alex Jones on the Infowars website — which he has been ordered to stop peddling.
To ensure our readers are getting accurate information, we’re talking to local public health officials daily and making all our COVID news available for free on our website.
But there’s also great stories out there that we need to tell — stories of neighbors helping neighbors with child care; of customers buying gift cards to help local restaurants survive during down time; of local folks who are heartbroken, unable to visit loved ones in nursing homes; of student-athletes who in their senior year, missed out on their last chance for a championship.
We need your help telling those stories.
Though we’ve closed our office to foot traffic, we continue to post stories all day long and print our Wednesday and Saturday editions. If you know of a great — or tragic — story that we should be telling, please let us know.
One thing I learned as a reporter covering the 9/11 disaster is that readers want — NEED — help from their local newspaper navigating the crush of information and disinformation. They also need good stories to remind them that the world isn’t coming to an end. Only with your help can we tell those stories.
So where do things go from here? I wish I knew. Every personal and economic disaster that strikes a society has lasting effects that echo long after the disaster has ended.
One thing that seems likely is that the nature of work is going to evolve after this is over. Employers now are being forced to find new ways for employees to work remotely.
That could be good for workers — or very bad. Time will tell.
We also have coined a new phrase — social distancing — to define the personal protection zone around our bodies.
Frankly, I don’t know if a society that has grown ever more remote, impersonal and distant in the age of smartphones can take a helluva lot more social distancing. (Full disclosure: My wife and I have texted one another from opposite ends of the house, so I’m as guilty as anyone.)
It would be tragic indeed if a long-lasting ramification of COVID-19 is that we become even more disconnected from one another.
Finally, one fervent hope: that this event spells the beginning of the end of fake news masquerading as real information.
That endeavor isn’t helped by the president, who initially called Coronavirus a hoax, fake news perpetrated by his political opponents to bring him down. In fact, some of his supporters persisted in that view, expressing it on our Facebook page as recently as last weekend.
My hope is that readers grow more conscientious about checking the sources of the news upon which they rely, and that they turn away from the social media trolls trying to sell them on wild conspiracies and the bogeyman du jour who they can blame for whatever problem ails the world.
There is no bogeyman. And there’s no vaccine to immunize yourself against the epidemic of bad information.
It takes a little work and some extra time — something a lot of folks have an abundance of at the moment.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press. He can be reached at pwasson@ashlanddailypress.net.
