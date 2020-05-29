Local health officials will be keeping a close watch on coronavirus statistics over the next two weeks after a flood of visitors and tourists poured into the Northwoods over the Memorial Day weekend.
Local hotel parking lots that for weeks had been empty wastelands again were full of cars over the weekend. ATV trails across the region were roaring, lakes were criss-crossed by boat wakes and Highway 51 leading north into vacationland was at a standstill on the Friday before the holiday.
At the same time, local residents have watched the economy unlock and have loosened their own safety habits; it can be difficult to find someone wearing a mask at a local store today, while just a week ago they were ubiquitous.
Those images have Ashland County Public Health Officer Elizabeth Szot troubled and watching tests. A lot of travelers likely came from coronavirus hot spots such as the Twin Cities, Milwaukee or Chicago.
“We do have concerns about this,” Szot said Tuesday. “As more people begin to travel, not only in Wisconsin but throughout the country, there is an increased risk for transmission of the virus.”
That may already be happening.
The state on Wednesday reported 599 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day jump since the pandemic began. That was exactly two weeks after the state Supreme Court found stay-home orders unconstitutional and businesses began reopening.
Coronavirus incubation time — the time it takes for someone exposed to a virus to begin showing symptoms — is about two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Szot said the state Department of Health Services updated its travel recommendations after the influx of holiday visitors, echoed in an advisory put out by Ashland and Bayfield counties that calls for visitors to check with local communities for area-specific updates and closures and to check with local businesses or events included in travel plans in advance for updated changes in operation or new safety protocols.
The advisory also calls for people to continue enhanced personal hygiene including the usual calls for frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer and facemasks and social distancing.
In addition there was one other rather ominous piece of advice in the guidelines.
“Keep track of the places you visit while traveling in case of an outbreak in that area or you become ill and need to provide that information to health officials,” the guidelines said.
One thing that may have kept COVID-19 infection numbers low in northern Wisconsin is the region’s relative isolation from coronavirus hotspots like Milwaukee and Dane County. The arrival of crowds of tourists could change that.
“I’m very, very worried about rural Wisconsin,” Dr. Geoffrey Swain, former medical director for the city of Milwaukee Health Department, told Wisconsin Public Radio this week.
Swain noted that every county in the state has reported coronavirus-positive tests, so it’s not like visitors will bring the virus up north — it’s already here. What troubles him is the question of how well people practice social distancing, wear face masks, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer; all crucial elements in combating the spread of the virus, now all the more important since Safer at Home rules are a thing of the past.
The advisory concluded by suggesting that travelers avoid crowds and crowded areas when possible. That is a piece of advice that has been conspicuously missing in recently opened activities downstate. A news report from the non-profit news site Wisconsin Examiner said large crowds of maskless visitors bunched together in restaurants and beaches at lake Geneva on the first weekend after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Safer at Home. That scene has repeated itself as thousands flooded the area once again on Memorial Day, a Milwaukee TV station said, again with no effort at social distancing and no evidence of facemasks.
Szot said the guidelines issued by Ashland and Bayfield Counties were intended as reminders that COVID-19 infections continued to spread in the state.
“Staying home and social distancing are still the best way to protect yourself and others from becoming ill,” Szot said. “If people do opt to travel at this point in time, we encourage people to check with local communities regarding updates or closures,” she said.
Szot said if anyone in the travel party was feeling ill, the party should not travel.
“It might only be the common cold, but it might be something more, you won’t know until testing is done,” she said.
With the striking down of the Safer at Home order, there is relatively little that can be done to enforce safe behavior except to ask people to be responsible.
“We can provide people with education and guidance on what we would encourage for safer practices, and ask that people be respectful of other individuals and abide by social distancing and wear cloth face coverings, to decrease the spread of viruses,” Szot said. “We can ask people to consider their own health as well as the safety of others when they travel.”
