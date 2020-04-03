Happy Heart Hunting

Taking heart and hope from the Happy Heart Hunt on Facebook, Cassie VanVlack decorated her farmhouse window at White River Ag in Mason. VanVlack is isolated at home with her children, 7-year-old Brayden and 1-year-old Liam, but her husband, Jason, still travels to work. The children loved helping out and watching the individual hearts come together. “I’d be doing every window if they had it their way,” VanVlack said. “It makes them smile during the hard times, and I hope that if someone else sees it they will smile too.”

