covid testing

STAFF FILE PHOTO

A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 on June 11 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff.

Iron River to host free COVID-19 testing

The Wisconsin National Guard will return to Iron River on July 10 to help provide free testing for COVID-19.

It is not necessary to be exhibiting symptoms, and all are welcome.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Iron River Community Center, 8275 E. Mill S.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments