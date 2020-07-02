STAFF FILE PHOTO
A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 on June 11 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff.
Iron River to host free COVID-19 testing
The Wisconsin National Guard will return to Iron River on July 10 to help provide free testing for COVID-19.
It is not necessary to be exhibiting symptoms, and all are welcome.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Iron River Community Center, 8275 E. Mill S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.