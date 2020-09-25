The Wisconsin National Guard will be on hand to help the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa provide free COVID-19 testing services from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the casino parking lot.
Testing is open to everyone, and 400 tests will be available. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children from age 5 to 17.
The site opens on the heels of a week in which two Ashland County and one Bayfield County schools closed either in whole or in part to in-person instruction due to the pandemic, and Ashland bars and taverns were ordered closed until Oct. 11.
Ashland School District said it was impossible to find enough substitute teachers to cover those out sick either due to COVID-19 or other illnesses.
Mellen School District sent home all ninth-grade students and sixth-grade students in Group B and all of their siblings on Sept. 22. They will remain in quarantine for 14 days.
The Ashland County Health & Human Services Department on Sept. 22 ordered bar and taverns to close, citing a jump in positive cases related to spontaneous gathers in bars with no few than seven being identified as sources of exposure.
The number of positive cases recorded in Ashland County hit the triple digits Thursday. According to the updated numbers, 100 positive cases have been recorded, and 288 people are being actively monitored. Two patients have died.
Bayfield County had 93 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with 26 being active. The Health Department is monitoring 102 people, and one death has been recorded.
