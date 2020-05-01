Local health officials are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents who have symptoms of the viral respiratory infection.
Testing will be available Thursday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the driveway of the Lake Superior Primary/Lake Superior Elementary School, 1101 Binsfield Road in Ashland, and will be open to anyone over age 5 experiencing COVID-19 symptoms:
- Fever (temperature greater than 100.4)
- Coughing, shortness of breath or difficultly breathing
- Sore throat or headache
- Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills) or myalgia (muscle aches)
- Loss of taste or smell
- Fatigue, vomiting, nausea or diarrhea
If testing kits run out before the end of the event, the county's Facebook page at facebook.com/AshlandCountyHealthHumanServicesPublicHealth/ will updated. Residents are asked to check the page before leaving home to ensure kits are still available. This event is open to all community members within the Red Cliff and Bad River Tribes as well as Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron counties. You must be a resident of Wisconsin or work in Wisconsin to be eligible for testing.
Those seeking tests are asked to approach the school via Binsfield Road by entering from Highway 13. The entrance will be via the east side of the driveway only. Traffic exiting the testing site will travel west away from the school towards Beaser Avenue.
Organizers have two goals for the event: 1. Providing residents with mass testing, allowing local healthcare providers more time to increase their testing capacity. 2. Giving health officials better insight into how much COVID-19 is in the region. Following the event, health officials will work closely with local healthcare providers to continue building their capacity to meet patient demand.
There are plans for additional testing sites throughout the western region of Wisconsin in early May. Additional testing sites will be added to the following website when available: http://wwphrc.org/covid-19-community-testing/.
“If we get positive cases through this event, we will be able to isolate those people and trace their contacts to stop further spread in our communities. If there aren’t many positive cases as a result of this event, we can use that data to explore reopening activities. A lack of positive cases as a result of this event doesn’t mean we’re in the clear - it means we are doing a great job of limiting contacts and need to keep social distancing,” local health officials said in a release announcing the event.
Following testing, people should return straight home and isolate themselves until their symptoms end, avoiding workplaces or going out in the community, the release said. Patients also should separate themselves from others in their home as best as possible, wash their hands often and clean/disinfect surfaces routinely. Health officials will contact individuals with their test results as they become available.
If you are experiencing symptoms at this time please contact your primary care provider. If there are questions about the event, please call 211 or for non-Wisconsin area codes, please call 1-877-947-2211, Ashland County Public Health at 715-682-7028 or Bad River Health and Wellness at 715-682-7133.
