A fourth positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Red Cliff resident who had been exhibiting symptoms.
The patient, whose identity will not be disclosed by health authorities, is being monitored daily on their health and to ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home, the Red Cliff Community Health Center said in a news release.
Health authorities have completed contact tracing for the individual, and everyone who may have been exposed has been notified.
The new Red Cliff patient is among the total 29 reported in Bayfield County as of Tuesday, 20 of whom have recovered. Health officials were monitoring another 52 people. In Ashland County, health officials had recorded 33 cases, 16 of whom had recovered. It was monitoring 98 people for symptoms.
The Wisconsin National Guard will help the Red Cliff Band provide free COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Red Cliff Community Health Center, 36745 Aiken Road.
There will be 450 tests available, and a parent or legal guardian must accompany children between 5 and 17 years old.
Bayfield County also is hosting a free COVID-19 testing site from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Cable Community Center, 13660 Highway M.
Symptomatic persons or close contacts of positive cases are preferred at the Cable location. Testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis, or people can make an appointment by calling the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 715-373-3324.
Steps to reduce chance of contracting or spreading COVID-19 include:
- Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid face touching.
- Stay home when sick.
- Practice social distancing.
- Avoid large public gatherings and crowds.
- Wear a facemask in public.
