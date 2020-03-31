Job loss, homebound kids, school lessons and social isolation are the laws of the land during the COVID-19 pandemic, but four generations of one tight-knit Chequamegon Bay family are looking on the bright side and doing their best to stay connected.
Ninety-two-year-old patriarch Tom Johanik said he and his 87-year-old wife, Anne, hadn’t left their Moquah home in two weeks and were finding their self-quarantine dull, sad and quiet.
“We have 27 great-grandchildren, and there’s somebody here all the time usually,” he said.
That’s why on March 17 the couple regretfully made the decision to lock their door to the family, which also includes 10 grandchildren, to ensure that no one would wander in as the pandemic spread.
But the couple got a jolt of joy Thursday, when grandson Jon Huybrecht, his 8-year-old sister Maria and his 32-year-old sister Anna Richardson of Marengo paid them a surprise visit with four of Richardson’s tiny tots in tow. The visit had to be held through the picture window with talking done by phone, but the kids cheerfully waved and smiled to their equally delighted grandparents.
“I think my mother cried because she couldn’t hold them and get close to the kids,” said daughter Kathy Huybrecht, 64, who also came along for the ride.
For Richardson, who is the mother of five — Benji, 11 months; Inez, 2; Cato, 4; Elliot, 6; and Max, 7 — it was a break from being homebound. With schools closed, she has juggled working from home, watching the kids and helping the older children with schoolwork.
Although their daycare would have taken the children, she and her husband, Kenny, thought they should keep the five on their Marengo farm where they can get outside and play.
It’s still a stretch for Richardson to get work done while five small kids demand her attention, but she said the family is trying to see the good in the situation and the pandemic has led the couple to reaffirm their priorities.
“I think we’ve been coping pretty well,” she said. “It’s nice being forced to spend a lot of time with family.”
Jon Huybrecht, 37, doesn’t have the luxury of working from home. In fact the bartender and server at the Chequamegon Grill hasn’t been on the job at all since the Ashland restaurant closed completely.
Although he met the pandemic at first with a feeling of nonbelief, the cancellation of “The Merchant of Venice” at Stage North in Washburn brought the news home.
Huybrecht and his fellow castmates had been rehearsing for three months, and the cancellation came on opening night, he said.
“The whole cast and crew were pretty upset about it, but we all respected the board’s decision to cancel due to public safety,” Huybrecht said.
But Huybrecht, too, is looking for silver linings as he lives at his parents’ place in Moquah and plays with his 8-year-old adopted sister while helping her with homework from Our Lady of the Lake. The self-described introvert said he’s enjoying not being around people for a little while.
Meanwhile his parents, 65-year-old Mark and Kathy Huybrecht, are helping the Johaniks by leaving groceries outside and exchanging necessities in the entryway.
The lack of socialization among the family members is a strange situation as the Huybrechts, Johaniks and Kathy’s brother live within walking distance of each other and usually visit frequently.
But the family awaits the day the pandemic dies and people can emerge from their homes to laugh and live within six feet of each other once again.
