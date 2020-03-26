The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Though offices have gone virtual, the National Forest remains open and operational. Customers who need information, permits and maps are asked to call the nearest office during regular business hours.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” Paul Strong, forest supervisor of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, said in a release. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.
Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district https://www.fs.usda.gov/cnnf for the latest office hours and availability.
Visitors are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.
