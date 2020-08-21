Bayfield County hosted two COVID-19 testing sites earlier in August and five people tested positive after attending them.
In Iron River on Aug. 7, 258 people were tested and one positive case of COVID-19 was revealed. One week later in Cable, 308 people gave samples and four tested positive.
Red Cliff will host the final August testing site in Bayfield County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Community Health Center, 36745 Aiken Road.
The Wisconsin National Guard will again help the Red Cliff Band conduct the testing site, 450 testing kits will be available and the tests are free.
People who are tested will receive a phone call with the results from the Health Department or a state call center within three to seven days, according to Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs.
However, should the person’s phone number have been incorrectly recorded, or if someone does not answer the calls or receive emails from COVID Connect, the DHS has set up the Wisconsin COVID-19 results hotline at 866-419-6988. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Callers must provide the date of testing, the National Guard test site visited, name and date of birth. People are requested to wait at least five days after the sample is collected before calling.
