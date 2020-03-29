Weather Alert

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND LARGE WAVES EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING... .A STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM IS MOVING ACROSS THE UPPER MIDWEST TODAY. STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING 25 TO 35 MPH WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS WILL OCCUR THROUGH THIS MORNING. LARGE WAVES WILL LINGER BUT SLOWLY SUBSIDE THIS MORNING ALONG THE WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. ANY AREAS OF LAKESHORE FLOODING FROM OVERNIGHT SHOULD SLOWLY DRAIN THIS MORNING. ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * TIMING...WAVES WILL BE HIGHEST EARLY THIS MORNING, THEN DIMINISH THROUGH THE LATE MORNING. * IMPACTS...WAVES OF 5 TO 10 FEET AND HIGH LAKE LEVELS MAY CAUSE LAKESHORE FLOODING ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE FROM PORT WING EAST TO SAXON HARBOR. ICE IN CHEQUAMEGON BAY MAY KEEP THE WAVES FROM GETTING AS LARGE THERE, BUT ICE MAY BE SHOVED UP ONTO THE SHORELINE IN THE BAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&