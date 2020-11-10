Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOWFALL RATES WITH FAST ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION OCCURRING... .AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE IS SPREADING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTHLAND TONIGHT. HEAVY SNOWFALL RATES ARE OCCURRING AT A RATE OF 3 INCHES PER HOUR! PLEASE STAY HOME, IT IS NOT SAFE OUT THERE. ALSO, IN WISCONSIN, FREEZING RAIN WILL LEAD TO ICING IN SPOTS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PRICE, IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&