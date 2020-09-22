The Drummond School District will be moving to virtual classes only for the next two weeks beginning Wednesday as the Bayfield County Health Department investigates the early stages of an outbreak.
The School District and Health Department are collaborating to prevent further spread of the virus throughout the school and community.
Their goal is to return the students to in-person education as soon as safely possible and they urge parents to monitor their children’s health.
Symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, extreme fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.
There will be a free COVID-19 testing event in Iron River at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, but parents should take their child to a health care provider about being tested ahead of Friday if the child has symptoms.
For more information about COVID-19, call the Bayfield County Health Department at 715-373-6109.
