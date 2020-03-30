Drive-up testing for COVID-19 virus infection is not yet available at Memorial Medical Center as a nationwide shortage of testing kits means that testing for the coronavirus remains strictly regulated.
“What happens first is a screening process to determine if people have symptoms,” said MMC Director of Strategy and Patient Experience Kevin Stranberg. “If they have symptoms then what we do is a test for influenza and RSV.”
RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms.
Stranberg said if the two screening tests come back negative, and if the patient is in severe respiratory distress, a coronavirus test may be considered.
“However, most individuals would not automatically qualify for a COVID-19 test,” he said. “They need to meet certain criteria and have certain symptoms. Right now we are accepting tier one and tier two individuals only.”
Those priority tiers are set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The second priority level includes patients in long-term health facilities with symptoms, patients aged 65 or over with symptoms, patients with underlying conditions with symptoms or first responders with symptoms.
The top priority is for hospitalized patients and symptomatic healthcare workers.
Dr. John White, chief of staff at MMC and medical director of the Emergency Services Department, testing needed to be prioritized because of the “huge shortage” of testing kits.
White said the number of tests available at MMC is reviewed daily. As of late last week, it stood at about 170.
“At this point the only ones we are testing are people who are being hospitalized,” he said. “We just don’t have the testing capacity. We certainly have the personnel and we want to do drive-by testing, but we just don’t have the tests.”
White said will under no circumstances test people with no symptoms, though doing so might allow doctors to better track where the disease is going, and to see if the incidence of the disease is increasing or decreasing.
“There is just not enough data,” he said.
White said he expects more test kits to arrive at MMC, although there was no telling when that would happen. He also noted that another bottleneck was that the tests currently needed to be sent to outside labs for processing, something that can take several days before results becomes available.
“It’s extremely frustrating. In the near future we may have point-of-care testing, which means we will be able to do the testing just like we do an influenza test, but those are not at all widely available,” he said. “It’s frustrating because we have to treat everybody that has symptoms like they have it, but we don’t have the reassurance either way on our part or their part.”
