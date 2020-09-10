Bad River Public Health/Emergency Response Team reported Wednesday two positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bad River community, and the Tribal Council issued a shelter-at-home order.
Establishments identified as possible exposure sites and estimated times are:
Deep Water Grille in Ashland from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4.
Scott & Ar’s in Ashland from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sept. 4.
Airport Inn in Ashland from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Scott & Ar’s 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
No COVID-19 tests are pending, two people are isolated and nine are quarantined.
The Tribal Council’s order states everyone living on the Bad River Reservation should stay home except to engage in necessary activities and work until further notice. People not members of the tribe are asked to avoid traveling to the reservation for any non-essential purposes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.