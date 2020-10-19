Ashland County is opening a free COVID-19 testing site Thursday as cases continue to rise in the Northwoods.
Bayfield County reported 136 confirmed cases on Oct. 8, but that number had swelled to 169 as of Friday. Of the cases 43 are active, 125 patients have recovered and there’s been one death.
Meanwhile, positive cases grew from 164 on Oct. 3 to 223 on Friday in Ashland County. Currently the Health Department is actively monitoring 295 people, 62 have recovered and three have died.
In Wisconsin, the number of hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients is on the rise, according to the state Department of Health Services. The agency reported on Wednesday that pandemic patients filled 85% of hospital beds and 86% of ICU beds.
Ashland’s Memorial Medical Center said it’s monitoring the situation and preparing to handle an increase in patients, but it is not yet at capacity.
With help from the Wisconsin National Guard, a free COVID-19 testing site will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Ashland County Highway Department building, 39181 Highway 13, in Highbridge.
Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis, but people can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Flu clinic
Local health departments have been pushing flu vaccinations this fall because the symptoms of the two diseases overlap and if COVID-19 can be eliminated as the cause, hospital resources can be devoted to pandemic patients.
“We don’t want to overcrowd the hospitals,” Bayfield County Health Office Sara Wartman has told the Ashland Daily Press.
In Bayfield County, Port Wing hosts a clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Fire Hall, 83030 Pennsylvania Ave. However, Ashland County ran out of vaccines at its Wednesday event and has canceled a second clinic set for Oct. 28 at the Health Department.
The flu vaccine is recommended for people 6 months and older, including people with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.