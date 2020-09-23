One day after Ashland County reported its highest single day total of COVID-19 infections, the Ashland School District closed its schools for at least two weeks as a high school teacher and student have both tested positive for coronavirus infection.
In addition, all bars and taverns in and around Ashland have been closed beginning one minute after midnight on Friday and lasting until one minute before midnight on Oct. 11.
“The district has nine staff members and over 20 students in a precautionary quarantine,” Ashland County Health Officer Elizabeth Szot said. “Four individuals total have tested positive for COVID-19, however only one staff member and one student were present within the school. Additional exposures have been prevented through contact tracing efforts and quarantine interventions.”
Ashland Administrator Erik Olson Wednesday said the two COVID-19 cases were a contributing factor in the decision to shut down in-person classes, but said the staff quarantines made it difficult to field enough teachers to make it possible to teach in person.
“We will be re-evaluating in two weeks to see where we are at,” Olson said.
Olson said the number of teachers in precautionary quarantine had increased to 10 by Wednesday. He said when combined with teachers who called in sick because of other illnesses, it was impossible to find sufficient numbers of substitute teachers to hold classes.
“When you don’t have teachers in front of students, you can’t run a school,” he said.
Olson said fortunately the district’s learning model allowed for swiftly changing how the schools would operate.
“One of the things we told the staff and community early was that we needed to be agile; this virus is unpredictable, and we needed to be able to switch between modalities on a moment’s notice,” he said. “That is exactly what we needed to do.”
Szot said the county Health Department was working with the school district to track, trace and contain the virus.
Meantime, the district was joined by Drummond School District on Wednesday in moving to virtual-only classes.
Ashland is tentatively set to resume in-person classes on October 8.
Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman said the Drummond closure was made to quickly contain a two case outbreak in the school district.
“We know that many people can transmit COVID-19 for the first few days before they develop symptoms, and can therefore infect other students, staff, and community members,” Wartman said. “Containing the spread of virus in the earliest phase of an outbreak is pivotal. This is why Drummond School District and Bayfield County Public Health feel it is a wise decision to move to virtual learning at this time.”
Drummond school officials said they will resume in-person classes “as soon as safely possible.”
Meanwhile, in the Mellen School District, due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure, all ninth-grade students and sixth-grade students in Group B and all of their siblings were sent home Tuesday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days. Due to insufficient staffing, all 10th- through 12th-grade students were also sent home Tuesday. The district said further information about their return to classes would be shared when substitute teacher coverage was obtained.
The announcements came just after the second-grade class of teacher Amanda Westlund returned to classes Monday after being sent home on Sept. 17 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Bar closures
The order imposing bar closures said over the past week, 34 new COVID-19 infections had been identified with 32 new cases being identified over the past week.
On Monday alone, 15 new cases were identified.
“The majority of these newly identified positive cases are directly related to spontaneous gatherings in bars or tavern-type establishments, with no less than seven establishments being identified as sources of exposure,” the order said.
Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder said the bar closure would have the effect of being a reset button for bars and taverns.
“One of the points regarding the bar closure is that there are a number of bars currently closed due to staff having to quarantine and that creates a surge in other remaining open bars,” he said. “By pausing for two weeks, all the bars will be able to open at the same time and eliminate the current over-crowding which is adding to our positive case count.”
Since Sept. 1, a total of 15 businesses in the Ashland area have been included in a list of businesses with increased risk of COVID-19 exposure. The list and map is maintained by Ashland County at its website at co.ashland.wi.us/covid_19
The listing also shows five businesses in Bayfield County and 22 in Iron County that have had COVID-19 exposures.
“COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic people, meaning people who are not experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Szot said. “Everyone over the age of 5 must wear cloth face coverings whenever indoors or in an enclosed space, other than a private residence, and other people not from your household are present in the same room or enclosed space.”
