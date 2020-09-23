Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR... THE AREAS AFFECTED INCLUDE... CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI... LAKE SUPERIOR WEST OF A LINE FROM SAXON HARBOR WI TO GRAND PORTAGE MN BEYOND 5NM... OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI... SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI... AT 728 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A STRONG THUNDERSTORM, CAPABLE OF PRODUCING WINDS TO AROUND 30 KNOTS, SMALL HAIL, AND FREQUENT CLOUD TO WATER LIGHTNING. THIS STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MADELINE ISLAND, MOVING EAST AT 20 KNOTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OAK POINT AND MADELINE ISLAND.