The Cable Natural History Museum received a $53,000 state grant this week to help make up for money it lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers announced $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants for 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin.
“Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit,” state Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said in a prepared release. “We’re all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters, and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again.”
The COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present, or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature, and the visual arts or items of environmental or scientific interest. Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.
“It’s been a difficult year for the museum financially and also for the staff emotionally. Though we continue to find safe and creative ways to serve our mission of connecting people to Northwoods nature through educational experiences that inspire wonder, discovery and responsibility, the pandemic has made it increasingly difficult to do so.” Deb Nelson, museum director, said in the release.
Information provided by the Cable Natural History Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.