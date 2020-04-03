The BRICK Ministries that provides food and necessities to needy Bay-Area is itself in need now as demand for its services grows amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The organization historically has relied upon volunteers to staff its food shelves and organize all that goes into providing help. But many of the volunteers are over the age of 60, and some have underlying health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, Executive Director Liz Seefeldt said.
So just as job cuts and layoffs take hold across the area and drive more people to seek the BRICK’s help, Seefeldt is looking for more folks to help fill the gaps.
“Definitely some, not all, but some of our volunteers are in those higher risk exposure categories,” she said. “Folks who are older adults, folks who might have a disability and can’t work, but who still want to give back to the community. People like that are gradually, voluntarily pulling themselves off our schedules, and we encourage that.”
The BRICK’s top concern is keeping volunteers safe and healthy and doing its park to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The dilemma is that The BRICK still needs to provide services, and that takes a lot of volunteers.
“Last year in 2019, we had 194 volunteers working for our organization, serving over 7,900 hours, operating in four pantries in the area,” Seefeldt said.
Those affiliated food shelves are in Cornucopia, Mellen and Cable as well as Ashland.
“All of those places take people to run them,” Seefeldt said. “As those higher-risk volunteers gradually pull themselves off the schedule, we need to step up and have new volunteers who are not in those high-risk categories.”
The need is especially crucial as the BRICK has changes to a food-distribution system intended to minimize physical contact and the chance of spreading COVID-19 infection.
“We used to be a food-choice pantry, where we would walk consumers through. Currently we are prepackaging everything to limit the distance and exposure we have with our consumers,” said Emma Calaway, manager of the food shelf in Ashland. “We are still open, and we are fully functioning, we have just gone to a pre-package style.”
The boxes of food staff are putting together contain everything from produce to meats, deli to dairy. It’s all loaded into boxes, placed in a cart and delivered to client vehicles waiting outside. That’s far more labor-intensive than the old system, and Seefeldt needs more volunteers to make it work.
“We are looking for volunteers to staff our phone line, to act as receptionists,” she said. “We need volunteers to greet consumers out at their vehicles, get their information, their address, the number of people in their homes, their names. We also need volunteers to prepack those packages, and to wheel those carts of food out to consumers vehicles and put them in the trunks.”
Volunteers are needed for a host of behind the scenes jobs as well, including data entry, making deliveries to outlying pantries and picking up donations, among other tasks.
“We are making sure all of our volunteers are well informed about the potential risks, the heightened possibility for exposure to COVID 19 and encouraging potential volunteers not to serve if they fall in any of the higher risk categories,” Seefeldt said.
Calaway said that while volunteers are in short supply, food thus far hasn’t been.
“We are still getting in our food, our trucks are going to come as scheduled and they are going to increase the amount that we receive, so that is not a concern at all,” she said.
Seefeldt said donations remain urgently needed to meet other needs — clients who can’t afford rent or utility bills or other crises. She asked people to visit thebrickministries.com and press the “donate” button to make a secure donation via the BRICK’s PayPal account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.