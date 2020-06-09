Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, PRICE. IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, ASHLAND, IRON, AND SAWYER. * FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. * HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE AND BRING SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN IN SOME LOCATIONS IS POSSIBLE. THERE'S STILL UNCERTAINTY ON EXACTLY WHERE THE HIGHEST PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&