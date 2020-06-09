The BRICK Ministries’ is expanding eligibility for its pantry to allow more Ashland and Bayfield county households to get food from the United States Department of Agriculture.
All four BRICK pantries are authorized food distributors in the Emergency Food Assistance Program and can now provide no-cost groceries for households that have incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level, up from 185% of the poverty level prior to June 1. People who have lost jobs or income may obtain a monthly share of American-grown meat, vegetables, fruit, juice, and more from a TEFAP food pantry.
Enrollment is confidential and simple. The BRICK operates the following pantries:
- Ashland, 420 Ellis Ave., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays.
- Cable Area Food Shelf, 13380 Spruce St., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., fourth Thursday of the month, January- October; third Thursday of the month, November-December.
- South Shore Food Shelf - Cornucopia, Bell Community Center, 22615 Highway C, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., first and third Thursday of the month
- Helping Hands Food Shelf – Mellen, Mellen City Hall, 102 Bennett St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., third Thursday of the month
These pantries will provide food on the day of application, and once each month as long as the household’s income qualifies it to participate. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.
Household participating in other food programs (such as Food Share, WIC or school nutrition) may also participate in TEFAP without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.
Wisconsin’s pantry volunteers are providing no-contact food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are enrolling households and distributing groceries outdoors to minimize health risks. In many locations, TEFAP applicants and participants remain in their cars for service.
Information provided by The BRICK Ministries.
