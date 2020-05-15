The Big Top Chautauqua invites patrons to join in on Friday nights for Tiny Tent Show live on Facebook and YouTube. The 7 p.m. performances offer connection, music, and familiar faces of those we hold dear.
Tiny Tent Show is hosted by Wisconsin author Michael Perry, featuring members of the Blue Canvas Orchestra in their living rooms. Let's keep the "social" in social distancing! We are excited to gather to create music together in new ways and share some big love from the Big Top! All past episodes are posted on Youtube and Facebook
Links: Www.bigtop.org/tinytentshow
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bigbluetent
YouTube: www.youtube.com/bigtopchautauqua
