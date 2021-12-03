031921_dr_Vaccine_5a

Bayfield County will hold a vaccination clinic for children and adults at the end of December and another in January in Iron River. The clinics are aimed at those who need a booster shot or are immunocompromised and need an additional COVID vaccine dose for added protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The clinics will be open for kids ages 5 – 18 to get vaccinated as well.

The first clinic is Dec. 29, followed by another on Jan. 19 for second doses among patients who need them. Moderna, Pfizer (for those 12 and older) and Pfizer Peds (for 5- to 11-year-olds) will be available.

Appointments recommended but not required. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 715-373-3312.

Information provided by Bayfield County Health Department.

