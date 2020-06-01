Bayfield County supervisors attended Tuesday the first in-person board meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Washburn. Eleven of 13 supervisors met in the boardroom that was reconfigured to allow for social distancing. Supervisors and the public also had the option to watch the action via the county’s video-conferencing app. The courthouse has been opened to the public, but staff urge people to “Save the Trip” and call first to find out if their visit can be handled remotely.
