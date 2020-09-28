The Bayfield County Health Department is shutting down all school sports and spectator events for two months beginning Saturday.
Health Officer Sara Wartman issued the order Monday evening as Bay-Area coronavirus cases continued to swell. Bayfield County recorded a total of three positive cases for the first four months of the pandemic; cases began to slowly increase by about three a week through June and July, then sharply increased in August and September. Last week, the county recorded 23 new cases, the highest weekly total ever, according to Health Department records.
Ashland County has seen similar increases, many of them linked to local taverns. An order shutting down Ashland bars was rescinded in recent days after the state Tavern League complained that the county had not followed proper procedures in enacting it.
Bayfield County’s Monday order is intended to prevent communities from large geographic regions from coming together for school competitions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools and communities, the department said in a release. Interscholastic competitions include sporting events, quiz bowls, spelling bees and other events that would potentially bring together different schools and a large number of spectators from different communities.
“Our number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing at concerning rate, with no signs of slowing down,” Wartman said in the release. “This order is intended to protect the health of students and staff at schools and to maintain in-person public instruction this autumn. Our working parents depend on in-person school or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction.”
Interscholastic competitions and spectator events are restricted for the following reasons:
1. Large gatherings of people, especially those from different geographic areas, have
been shown to accelerate the spread of COVID-19 viruses in crowded areas; and
2. The increased number of active COVID-19 cases in our region is resulting in
accelerated case growth and puts schools at risk for outbreaks and closures; and
3. Local school closures place a burden on families who are dependent upon dual
incomes and those who are unable to work remotely while assisting their children in
virtual education.
The release went on to say that the region is home to a significant population considered to be medically vulnerable and at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and that the burden of increased numbers of cases endangers local emergency medical services.
This order excludes: use of courts or fields for practice or exercise; practices, scrimmages, and team meetings between students enrolled in the same school and virtual competitions. All exemptions should follow COVID-19 prevention practices including frequent hand-washing, proper cough/sneezing etiquette, physical/social distancing, and wearing a facemask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.