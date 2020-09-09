The Wisconsin National Guard and Bayfield County Health Department take samples to test people for COVID-19 July 10 in Iron River. Another free testing will be held Sept. 11 at Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tests come as Bayfield County has forbidden all public gatherings or more than 100 people.

