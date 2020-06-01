Bayfield County has received more than $20,000 in federal funds for its emergency food and shelter programs plus CARES allocations.
The county will receive $8,361 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs and $12,305 from CARES.
Representatives from the county, municipalities, tribe, Emergency Management, United Way and Red Cross, among others, will determine how the funds will be distributed to local service agencies.
To be eligible agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, and be able to demonstrate the ability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs. Private voluntary organizations also must have a volunteer board.
Funds have previously been allocated to the Red Cliff Tribe, Brick Ministries, Northwood’s Women Inc., Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency, Ashland Cares, Cable Community Farm and Bayfield County Human Services. These agencies were responsible for providing hundreds of meals and nights of lodging for area residents.
To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds contact Mark Abeles-Allison with Bayfield County at 715-373-6181, email markaa@bayfieldcounty.org or mail to P.O. Box 878, 117 E. Fifth St., Washburn, WI 54891.
The deadline for applications is at 2 p.m. on June 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.