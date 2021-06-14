mask

Bayfield County on Monday cancelled the mask advisory that it put in place on April 27.

County Health Officer Sara Wartman said the decision is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county now has 61% of residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the CDC has recommended that those with two doses no longer need to wear masks in any settings.

The state Department of Health Services rated disease transmission activity in both Bayfield and Ashland counties as "medium," Monday and said transmissions were trending down.

