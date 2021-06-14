Bayfield County on Monday cancelled the mask advisory that it put in place on April 27.
County Health Officer Sara Wartman said the decision is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county now has 61% of residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the CDC has recommended that those with two doses no longer need to wear masks in any settings.
The state Department of Health Services rated disease transmission activity in both Bayfield and Ashland counties as "medium," Monday and said transmissions were trending down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.