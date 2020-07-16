The city of Bayfield on Wednesday became the latest municipality in the state to require masks for anyone who visits local businesses or is outdoors in a public area.
Bayfield City Council members adopted the ordinance Wednesday evening after considerable debate, Mayor Gordon Ringberg said.
“We weren’t totally sure if we had the authority to do this sort of thing,” he said. “But after some research by our city attorney, we learned we could do it if we kept it very simple and very direct. It’s something we had to do because when you go from four cases to 15 here in two weeks, that’s telling us something.”
The ordinance says anyone who is indoors and cannot maintain safe distance from other people is required to wear a face covering. It was adopted on the same day as the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, and other Wisconsin businesses including Kohl’s department stores and Bayfield’s Madeline Island Ferry Line, imposed their own mask requirements.
Those requirements came as Wisconsin again set records Wednesday for new positive coronavirus tests. The Bay Area itself has gone from five known cases in late June to 19 as of Wednesday, with many results from Friday’s free testing event still pending.
Surrounding counties as well have seen cases surge since summer visitors flooded north. Douglas County had 64 known cases as of Wednesday; Iron County was at 21, and Sawyer County had 15.
Ringberg said the local ordinance is intended to support local businesses, most of which already had their own rules requiring customers to wear masks.
“That’s the real importance of this. We want you wearing a mask so you’re not spreading your germs around,” he said. “What this does is give this community backup so that if businesses are having problems, they can give (police) a call. Were not looking at police going out and stopping people on the street for not wearing a mask.”
Gordon said city leaders are aware of problems that have copped up across the country in which customers have become belligerent and even violent when stores have told them they couldn’t come in without masks. They adopted the emergency ordinance, which is punishable by fines of up to $500, with those incidents in mind.
“Businesses have always had the power to tell people to wear a mask or leave the store and we really want to back them up,” he said. “If someone got really nasty I suppose there could be other charges brought against them, too.”
Ringberg said the city would really prefer for their to be county-wide rules about masks. But failing that, Bayfield leaders felt they had to act on their own.
“We don’t want to be the lone spot in Bayfield County doing this. To protect everyone in our communities we really need it to be county-wide,” he said. “We want people to come and enjoy Bayfield, but we have to be sure we’re protecting our residents and businesses and visitors.”
