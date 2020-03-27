The Ashland and Bayfield county health departments are encouraging volunteers to help sew facemasks and they're facilitating the exchange of materials to help it happen.
Starting at noon Friday, March 27, residents can pick up materials for making masks and then drop completed masks at the following locations:
- Ashland County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at a table on the first-floor outside the Extension office.
- At Café Coco in Washburn at a table on the side of the building under the overhand.
- An Encore in Bayfield on the back, covered porch.
Volunteers are asked to return the masks in a plastic bags with their name, phone number and the number of masks inside the bag, to protect the people who will retrieve the masks.
The counties created a website for more information, http://www.cheqbaycc.org/diy-mask-donations.html, but it was not yet functioning Friday morning.
