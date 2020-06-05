Big Top Chautauqua Executive Director Terry Matier said learning that Big Top was the recipient of a $2,500 grant was like getting “pennies from heaven” when the venue has had to cancel its entire 2020 season
“It was a great surprise, and it was so needed, and so welcome,” she said.
Big Top was among five Bay-Area non-profits to receive a total of $20,000 distributed by Ashland’s Northern State Bank. Bank President John Beirl said the money was part of federal funding distributed to banks to support small businesses and non-profits in their communities.
Beirl said it was not a difficult decision to apply for the funding, all of which goes to organizations selected by the bank.
“We certainly have community partners that have been affected by the pandemic,” he said. “The whole community has been affected whether it is by quarantining or by job impacts or shutdowns.”
Beirl said when the bank received the funds bank officials sat down and considered how to make the grants — not an easy task.
“There are a whole bevy of organizations that are deserving, but we had to choose some that were not only community partners, but also have an effect on people who have been affected by the pandemic,” he said.
Eventually, they arrived upon the five recipients, with three receiving $5,000 donations and two receiving $2,500 gifts.
The $5,000 recipients are The BRICK Ministries, The New Day Advocacy Center and the EverGrow Learning Center. Receiving $2,500 were the Ashland Senior Enrichment Center and Big Top Chautauqua.
None of the organizations knew they were to receive any money until the phone call came from the bank telling them they had been selected.
The reason for the secrecy was pretty straightforward, Beirl said.
“Until we saw the money deposited in our account here, we certainly didn’t want to go making any commitments to any of our community partners,” he said.
The result was a little like Christmas in springtime for the cash-strapped non-profits.
“I had no idea it was happening until I got the phone call from John Beirl. Wow – what excitement!” laughed Liz Seefeldt, executive director of the BRICK Ministries. “It was just really super generous.”
Seefeldt said the money would be used in the operation’s Make a Difference fund, used to help people who come to the BRICK through the organization’s benevolence program.
“We focus on keeping people in their homes when they have overdue rent and utility bills. We put people who are homeless up in motels. It doesn’t go for the BRICK’s overhead, it is just used to help our consumers,” she said.
Seefeldt said because of stimulus checks and additional federal money for unemployment checks, demand for services provided for the BRICK are somewhat lower than they might otherwise have been, but that situation won’t last much longer, as funds from stimulus checks dries up and enhanced unemployment is set to end on July 31.
“We know the other shoe is going to drop, and it’s going to drop soon,” she said. “So we are working to shore up that Make a Difference account.”
Carol Beirl of The EverGrow Learning Center said she was completely unaware that her organization had been selected to receive $5,000.
“It was a good surprise, especially right now,” she said.
Beirl said the funds would help the organization meet building expenses and its day care clients.
“That money can be utilized to help families in need who are trying to enroll children, but just don’t have the funds to enroll them right away,” she said.
Beirl said a little up front assistance could mean the difference between a parent being able to go back to work and being forced to stay home to provide childcare.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, as few as 10 children were enrolled at EverGrow. That figure has now grown to more than 60 children, and Beirl projects that number to rise to 75 in the next few weeks.
She said it was perfect timing to get the funds.
“As we get out of COVID time, it is nice to have some help to get back on your feet,” she said.
At Big Top, Matier said the funds were badly needed by the organization as it struggles to stay afloat losing the 2020 season and associated revenue.
“We are always writing grants and seeking additional funding,” she said. “Then all of a sudden, here come funds that we didn’t have to put a proposal for or anything.”
Matier said the funds would go to pay operating costs.
“We are going to have overhead for the full year, but we are not going to have any of our ticket income,” she said. “We are going to need some heavy duty fund-raising to help us get through this, and the grant will help us, for sure. We are going to have a pretty good deficit this year.”
Kathy Roper, executive director of Ashland’s New Day Advocacy Center said
costs at the center’s new building were significantly higher than at its former location, a converted private residence.
Added to increased costs, the organization was forced to cancel its major fundraiser, New Day Limited, a dinner raffle program that has brought in up to $25,000.
Ashland Senior Enrichment Center Executive Director Danielle Greene was as stunned as the others to learn of its grand.
“I was speechless when they told us,” Greene said. “It will definitely help us with day to day operations of running the Center,” she said.
Part of the money will go for new doors for Enrichment Center, preparing for the time, hopefully soon, she said, when it will reopen for its slate of senior activities.
“I pray every day that will happen soon,” she said. “I’m a very happy camper right now.”
