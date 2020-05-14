Bayfield and Ashland county health officials on Thursday urged residents to maintain the practices of social distancing and good hygiene in the wake of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home mandate.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that the Evers administration overstepped its authority when it extended the safer-at-home order closing schools and nonessential businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19 through May 26.
Ashland Health Department said it continues to investigate what this means for businesses that want to reopen. With the order no longer in effect, the Evers administration and Legislature will be looking to adapt the state’s response policy.
Bayfield and Ashland counties encourage people to frequently wash their hands, clean commonly touched surfaces, wear a facemask or covering when in close proximity to others in public and limit social interaction between different families.
Local businesses are urged to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines, such as those set forth by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and available on its website wedc.org/reopen-guidelines.
The counties also recommend businesses develop a COVID-19 plan that includes screening staff for illness, establishing disinfection and cleaning protocols, and taking physical distancing into consideration for customers and employees.
Bayfield County Health Department has developed guidelines that are available upon request. They will soon be available on the Bayfield County COVID-19 webpage, bayfieldcounty.org/COVID.
More information from Ashland County as it becomes available can be found at co.ashland.wi.us.
Prevention
To learn more about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
