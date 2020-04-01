Bay-Area police agencies are grappling with the tricky question of how they can best encourage people to adhere to the letter of Gov. Tony Evers’ order forbidding people from traveling or congregating during the coronavirus epidemic.
Calls are coming in every day — calls from people wanting to know if they’ll be arrested for driving up to visit their cottages; of kids and parents gathering at playgrounds; of people making unnecessary trips or illegally keeping businesses open.
Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire said his officers thus far have been ordering groups to disperse, and that most people are obeying. But if they don’t, violating the stay-at-home order carries punishment of fines up to $250 and up to 30 days in jail.
“My understanding is that the governor’s order allows law enforcement to enforce that order, in which case we would issue a misdemeanor citation and deliver that report to the district attorney to move forward with charges,” Gregoire said.
At some point, Gregoire said, police may have no choice but to go that route if people continue to endanger others by ignoring the rules.
“We just had one of those about four minutes ago at one of the parks; a father and his three children,” Gregoire said.
Ashland’s parks have all been closed since March 24; once the father and children were informed of this, they left the area, Gregoire said.
But the rules aren’t always as clear as that. Ashland’s Skate Park is in a gray aream Gregoire said.
“The skate park doesn’t qualify as a playground,” he said. “People can generally use social distancing at the skate park; there is enough room there,” he said.
The governor’s order was very specific about what could be shut down,’ Gregoire said — any activity such as basketball, baseball, soccer or football that involves close contact between participants is forbidden. A solo sport such as skating, even when done in loose groups, isn’t forbidden.
That hasn’t stopped people from calling and reporting kids at the park, or groups congregating elsewhere. Police are working to check every report out.
“Sometimes they are still there, sometimes they aren’t. We break them up,” Gregoire said. “What you want is for them to obey the order. As law enforcement what we want to do is initially express to them this is the order, this is what we are asking you to do, and we are doing this because of safety reasons. If we keep going back over and over and it's the same people, then enforcement is going to start happening.”
Gregoire said thus far his officers haven’t found chronic offenders.
“I don’t think it's the same kids over and over, it’s different sets of youth and parents that are cooped up in their houses and looking for something to do. They may or may not know that playgrounds are closed,” he said. “Right now we are in education mode.”
And his officers have far bigger fish to fry, so to speak.
“Smelting is coming up. What do we do about smelting?” he asked. “Fishing is open, so what do we do? You’ve got people coming up from Milwaukee, from Wausau, from Appleton coming up to go smelting. What are we supposed to do? According to the order they can come up.”
Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan said his deputies haven’t confronted nearly the level of problems that Gregoire’s have, except at the very beginning when a few bar owners had to be told to shut down or face consequences.
“Since then, knock on wood, we haven’t had any issues,” he said.
Ashland County District Attorney David Meany said his office also takes the order seriously and will prosecute violations of education efforts don’t suffice.
“I believe from talking with law enforcement that compliance has been good,” he said. “There may have been some instances where someone had to be reminded of what the rules are under the emergency rules of the governor, but thus far there has been good compliance.”
