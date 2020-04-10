The following houses of worship are planning a variety of digital and radio services to reach congregants over the Easter holidays:
Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church, Bayfield, Easter Sunday Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Tanya Scheff.
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America
Bethesda in Bayfield and Immanuel in Cornucopia
Maundy Thursday 6 p.m.- Agape Meal via Zoom. Call 715-779-5611 for Meeting ID to join
Good Friday 12 p.m. - Livestream at Bethesda’s FaceBook page, BethesdaLutheranChurchBayfield
Easter Sunday Worship 10 a.m. - Livestream at Bethesda’s FaceBookpage, BethesdaLutheranChurchBayfield
April 19 - Holy Humor Sunday Livestream
Synodically Authorized Minister (SAM) Mary Meriotto
First in Port Wing and Messiah in Washburn
Easter Sermon pre-recorded and available on both church websites and Facebook. Special Music by Jack Gunderson and Jon Hove. The Rev. Nancy Hanson.
Good Shepherd in Ashland
Parishoners have two choices: worship in the Written Word emailed at-home worship service and
Central Lutheran Church's livestream worship at 6 p.m. on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday; and 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. on Easter at www.facebook.com/clcecolumbia
Interim Pastor Rev. Greg Gullicksrud and SAM Tom Potterton.
Saron in Ashland
Easter Sunday-Listen to AM 1400 to hear Pastor Paul at 7 a.m. Easter morning. Facebook Live Service at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Paul Simmons
Methodist
10 a.m. — United Methodist Churches (Ashland, Grand View, Sanborn and Washburn) will be live-streaming from their FaceBook page: Chequamegon Bay Collaborative Ministries. The Rev. Teena Racheli.
Presbyterian
Ashland United Presbyterian Church of Christ
Live webcasting Easter service at 10:30 am. The bulletin and YouTube link can be found at UPCCHURCH.org, the Rev. James F. Deters
Bayfield Presbyterian Church
Livestreaming every day during Holy Week at 10 a.m. on Facebook.com/bayfieldpres/, the Rev. Lawrence Lee
United Church of Christ
Good Friday Service of Shadows and stripping the altar 4 p.m., livestream at stjohnsmadelineisland.org (follow links on 'worship with us')
Easter Sunday worship celebration 10 a.m., livestream at stjohnsmadelineisland.org (follow links on 'worship with us'), the Rev. Rachel Bauman, pastor, St John's United Church of Christ
Cable and Delta United Church of Christ
See Facebook and Youtube to find Pastor Phil Milam’s recorded Maundy Thursday and Easter sermons, and hear a reading of the passion story for Maundy Thursday.
Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday, April 12 "A Natural Easter" by Minister Stacy Craig, 10 a.m. livestream on the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY04EKR6mCa0SH5QipZiLng?view_as=subscriber
