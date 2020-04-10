easter

The following houses of worship are planning a variety of digital and radio services to reach congregants over the Easter holidays:

Episcopal 

Christ Episcopal Church, Bayfield, Easter Sunday Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Tanya Scheff.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of America

Bethesda in Bayfield and Immanuel in Cornucopia  

Maundy Thursday  6 p.m.- Agape Meal via Zoom. Call 715-779-5611 for Meeting ID to join

Good Friday 12 p.m. - Livestream at Bethesda’s FaceBook page, BethesdaLutheranChurchBayfield

Easter Sunday Worship 10 a.m. - Livestream at Bethesda’s FaceBookpage, BethesdaLutheranChurchBayfield

April 19 - Holy Humor Sunday Livestream

Synodically Authorized Minister (SAM) Mary Meriotto

First in Port Wing and Messiah in Washburn

Easter Sermon pre-recorded and available on both church websites and Facebook. Special Music by Jack Gunderson and Jon Hove. The Rev. Nancy Hanson.

Good Shepherd in Ashland

Parishoners have two choices: worship in the Written Word emailed at-home worship service and

Central Lutheran Church's livestream worship at 6 p.m. on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday; and 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. on Easter at www.facebook.com/clcecolumbia 

Interim Pastor Rev. Greg Gullicksrud and SAM Tom Potterton.

Saron in Ashland

Easter Sunday-Listen to AM 1400 to hear Pastor Paul at 7 a.m. Easter morning. Facebook Live Service at 10 a.m.

The Rev. Paul Simmons

Methodist

10 a.m. —  United Methodist Churches (Ashland, Grand View, Sanborn and Washburn) will be live-streaming from their FaceBook page:  Chequamegon Bay Collaborative Ministries. The Rev. Teena Racheli.

Presbyterian

Ashland United Presbyterian Church of Christ

Live webcasting Easter service at 10:30 am. The bulletin and YouTube link can be found at UPCCHURCH.org, the Rev. James F. Deters

Bayfield Presbyterian Church

Livestreaming every day during Holy Week at 10 a.m. on Facebook.com/bayfieldpres/, the Rev. Lawrence Lee

United Church of Christ

Good Friday Service of Shadows and stripping the altar 4 p.m., livestream at stjohnsmadelineisland.org (follow links on 'worship with us')

Easter Sunday worship celebration 10 a.m., livestream at stjohnsmadelineisland.org (follow links on 'worship with us'), the Rev. Rachel Bauman, pastor, St John's United Church of Christ

 

Cable and Delta United Church of Christ

See Facebook and Youtube to find Pastor Phil Milam’s recorded Maundy Thursday and Easter sermons, and hear a reading of the passion story for Maundy Thursday.

Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Sunday, April 12  "A Natural Easter" by Minister Stacy Craig, 10 a.m. livestream on the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship YouTube channel: 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY04EKR6mCa0SH5QipZiLng?view_as=subscriber

