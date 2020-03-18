Bay Area Rural Transit manager Pat Doust is taking some counterintuitive measures to help passengers through the coronavirus epidemic.
First, he’s trying to scale back hours and trips because ridership is dropping as retailers and workplaces close.
But at the same time, he has increased the size of buses running routes — going from 18-passenger to 27-passenger vans on some and from 10- to 18-rider buses on others — to ensure that people can spread out and practice social distancing.
As of Wednesday, all BART buses remained on normal schedules, but Duerst expects that to change soon.
“I want to change the type of service we’re running and restrict it by trip purpose and duration of ride,” he said. “Ultimately what I intend to do is cut down to demand service only and essential trips only — so if Mary Jane wants to get her hair done at the salon, that would be denied. But if you need to get to the doctor or pharmacy or groceries, those essential trips we would continue.”
Duerst said he would like to make that change immediately, but regulations require him to offer the same service to all riders no matter their circumstance. So he’s working on an emergency order that should allow him to begin making changes soon.
Meanwhile, all buses have been equipped with disinfectant so drivers can wipe them down periodically, and buses are returning to the BART garage to get cleaned and sanitized as often as routes allow, he said.
“Were trying not to ever close down because then people don’t have a way to get to the hospital or clinic and they may have to stress other services, like calling an ambulance if they have no other way to get there. We don’t want to cause that sort of problem. Transit is just such a valuable service to some people.”
