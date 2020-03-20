The Bay Area Rural Transit service on Monday will switch from running regular bus routes to serving only passengers who call in seeking rides.
BART manager Pat Daoust said the change is the best way to ensure that passengers are protected from disease spread while also ensuring that residents get to critical services during the coronavirus epidemic.
“We’re shutting all our fixed routes down and then we’re only going to allow people to ride for essential trips — doctors, nutrition, employment,” Daoust said. “If we deem them as essential, we will allow them. The bottom line is everyone has to call in to make an appointment. Buses will not be coming by bus stops so if you wait there, you’ll be waiting a long time. This will be until it’s safe to switch back to regular routes.”
Daoust said he was making the change reluctantly, aware that a core group of riders rely upon transit service not only for essentials but to visit family and do other shopping.
“But with most places being shut down, we shouldn’t see much of that,” he said. “Our primary concern is to get people to the doctor, the pharmacy, to employment so they can continue to pay their bills and to the grocery so they can get their food. We’re not going to leave people stranded.”
The change leaves BART staff scrambling to work out the most efficient way to continue transporting people, especially from remote areas. The bus isn’t a taxi service, and BART can’t send a bus to Red Cliff or Mellen every time someone calls for a ride.
It instead will try to group riders as efficiently as possible while still following health guidelines.
“We’re also going to limit how many people are on a bus,” Daoust said. “If we have to send two buses, we’ll send two to maintain the proper spacing between people and things.
It’s a learning curve. Were going to do our best because we know people need our service.”
To help BART staff, Daoust asked that passengers call at least a day in advance, when possible, to arrange rides.
“We have people who ride in to dialysis and it’s vital to them,” he said. “They have no other way. We need to make sure those people still have the service they need.”
The changes coming Monday are the final step in BART’s modifications to routes that began several days ago as the COVID-19 epidemic took hold.
BART began by scaling back rides and hours and sanitizing buses during down times and moving to larger buses so people could maintain social distancing as recommended by health officials.
More information about BART and how to contact it for rides can be found at bartbus.com or by calling 715-682-9664.
